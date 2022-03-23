Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

