Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PK opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

