Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

