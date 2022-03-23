PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mar 23rd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOYGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PARK24 stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

PARK24 Company Profile

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

