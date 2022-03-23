Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.22 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

