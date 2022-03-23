PARSIQ Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $43.42 million and $755,010.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00297881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.04 or 0.01323245 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

