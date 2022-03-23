Patrick C. Haden Sells 318 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

