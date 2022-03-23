Patrick Charles Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,721,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,670.43.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,620.00.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.