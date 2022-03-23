Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

