Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

