Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down to $214.29

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $214.29, but opened at $207.95. Paylocity shares last traded at $206.20, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

