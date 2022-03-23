Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down to $214.29

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $214.29, but opened at $207.95. Paylocity shares last traded at $206.20, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

