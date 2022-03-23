PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PaySign by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

