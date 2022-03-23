PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSE PED opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.94. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

