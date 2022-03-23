Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,325.52 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$34.89 and a 1-year high of C$48.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

