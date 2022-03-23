Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.46

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 45652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

