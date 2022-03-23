Pendle (PENDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $697,751.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.36 or 0.07101986 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.59 or 1.00166941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

