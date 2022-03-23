Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.37 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.