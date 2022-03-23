Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $386.02 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

