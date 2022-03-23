Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $8,379,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,958,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,826. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

