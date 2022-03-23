Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $202,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

EFG stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 770,903 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

