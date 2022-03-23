PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.18 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

