Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

