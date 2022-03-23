Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 796,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,921. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

