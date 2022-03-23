PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,125 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

