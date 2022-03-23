Philip Henry Ruvinsky Buys 2,300 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BIGZ opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

