Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

