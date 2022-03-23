PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.30

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 2657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,638,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,124,000 after buying an additional 327,531 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 417,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 376,134 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,614,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,364,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

