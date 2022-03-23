Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
