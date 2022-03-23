Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.99, but opened at $41.91. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 86,029 shares.

The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.