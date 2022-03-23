Piper Sandler Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

