Pirate Chain Trading 59.2% Higher Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005259 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $427.85 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00424459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00105890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00106875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,032,293 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

