Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

