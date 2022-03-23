PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 122,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
