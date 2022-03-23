PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 122,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

