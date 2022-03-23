Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.51, but opened at $87.88. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Popular shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 2,096 shares changing hands.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

