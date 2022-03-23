Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.