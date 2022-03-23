Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

