Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

