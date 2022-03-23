PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

