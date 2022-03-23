PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,790. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

