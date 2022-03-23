PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $338.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $347.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

