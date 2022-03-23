PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

