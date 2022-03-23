PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,946.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,931.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,864.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,322.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

