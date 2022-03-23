PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,653 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $2,175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCYO. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.