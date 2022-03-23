Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

