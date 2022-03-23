Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 68,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.