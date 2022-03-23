Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 229 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $101.68 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.