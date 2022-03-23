Private Capital Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

