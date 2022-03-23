Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,118,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.