Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Hits $99,764.20

Privatix (PRIX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Privatix has a market capitalization of $99,764.20 and $17,374.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Privatix is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

